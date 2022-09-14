WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting Woofstock, its annual fundraising event and festival, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sedgwick County Park.

Rain or shine, the event will be held.

Activities and contests, among other things, will be held to help raise money for the KHS.

“It makes a really big difference. We are a nonprofit, so all of our funding comes from either our adoption fees or donations. It really helps take care of the animals, their medical needs, just their basic care like food, and it also keeps our building running so that the animals can stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter,” said Carlene Dick with the KHS.

Schedule of events:

9 a.m. Woof Walk followed by breakfast for owners and dogs (Must purchase Woof Walk & Event VIP ticket)

10 a.m. — 12 p.m. Live music from Dangie Music

11:30 a.m. Costume contest

12:30 p.m. Doggy musical chairs

1 — 3 p.m. Live music from Tequila Ridge

2:30 p.m. Award Ceremony

Events that take place throughout Woofstock include ruff races, a kid’s play clinic, a lure course, an agility course, a raffle, shopping opportunities at vendors, the food court, a beer garden, K9 demos and more!

Donating/Tickets

You can donate to Woofstock in two ways. One way is to register, rather as an individual or by joining a team, and another way is by donating directly.

When you register as an individual, you can purchase an admission ticket, a Woofstock Event VIP ticket or a Woof Walk & Event VIP ticket.

An admission ticket costs $10 and gets you entry to the event. Kids 12 and under are free.

A Woofstock Event VIP ticket costs $25 and gets you entry to the event, as well as an official Woofstock T-shirt, event bag, and doggy bandanna.

A Woof Walk & Event VIP ticket costs $40 and will get you an invitation to a kickoff walk, an exclusive Woof Walk T-shirt and breakfast starting at 9 a.m. It will also get you early entry to the event as well as a Woofstock VIP package.

If you want to raise money for homeless pets but do not want to pay the registration fee, you can register as a cat napper. Raise $25 to receive an event T-shirt, tote bag, doggy bandanna and entry to the event.

When you register by joining a team, you can select any team to join and register through it by buying one of the aforementioned tickets.

You can also create your own team and set a fundraising goal for it.

Vendors

College Hill United Methodist

David Curry State Farm

Family Dog Training & Behavioral Center

Friends of Feral Felines, KS

Hands Full Dog Training

Hands and Paws Inc, Pet Therapy

K-9 Search & Rescue of Kansas

Love on a Leash

Narwhal Nuggets

Sacred Leaf Wichita

SerenArt

Sedgwick County Animal Control

The Little Clinic

Wichita Dog Training Club

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Renewal By Anderson

The Glass Guru

Pine Bay Gardens LLC

KS Sart — SCART

Save the Kitties BH4LP

Wichita Pug Rescue

Maddox’s Mission

Happy Hounds Creation

Muttamorphosis Dog Grooming

Grace Hill Winery

Special K9 Dog Training & Country Resort LLC

Kansas K-9 ResQ

Lowe’s Doodles & Bites

Alikat Art

Woof’s Play & Stay

Alec Lang — Caricature Artist

House of Fur Baby

Elite Electronics

Doggy Day Care

Biomat USA

Ignite Chiropractic

KHS Clinic

Logo Depot

ScentHound

Indian Hills

Chisholm Creek Pet Resort

Wichita Thunder

Barks & Baths

Trans-Fur-Mation Grooming

USA Mortgage, Cervantes Group

Brightway Insurance, The Rock Agency

Wichita Wind Surge

Regal Theater

Paw Prints Pet Supply

Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL)

HOA Management, LLC

Wichita Animal Services

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Butler County Animal Response Team

And more!

Woofstock 2022 is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.