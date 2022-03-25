WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is currently hosting their Mutt Madness adoption event.

Mutt Madness (Courtesy: KHS)

During the event, anyone looking to adopt can “shoot hoops and sink a basket to score $25 or $50 off of adoption fees of $75 or more.” Participants may take two shots at each line.

“As we all know, it is March Madness, and we have a lot of big sports things in this community, so being able to piggyback off of what is happening right now what is being popular and trendy but applying it to pets,” said Hayley Ribordy, the Social Media Manager for the Kansas Humane Society. “We have lots of awesome dogs and cats looking for homes that are waiting for their second chance, and so this is a fun way to kinda incentivize people to come on down meet some pets and be able to save some money when you adopt as well.”

The event started on Friday, March 25, at 11 a.m. and ended at 6 p.m. However, anyone looking to adopt will be able to go to KHS, 3313 N. Hillside, on Saturday, March 26, during the same time frame.

“All pets that are adopted from KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and more all included in our adoption fee,” said Ribordy. “You get a lot with your adoption fee, and you also get to save two lives when you adopt the pet that you adopt as well as the pet that is needed to come into our care.”

No appointment is needed to adopt or participate.

KHS would like to note the following:

Puppies and high profile pets are excluded from the offer

Participants will only receive one discount coupon after making a successful shot

Limit one coupon per adoption and must be presented at time of adoption

Valid March 25 and 26 only

“We’re just really excited to be able to have Mutt Madness and find these pets some loving homes,” said Ribordy.

To view real-time information for the pets currently available at KHS, visit their website.