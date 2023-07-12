WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Following the influx of dogs due to the Fourth of July and dogs sick with canine infectious respiratory disease complex, the Kansas Humane Society is in a capacity crisis and needs fosters.

The KHS is currently at 99% capacity, according to KHS Director of Communications and Marketing Jordan Bani-Younes. He says the Wichita Animal Shelter is also at capacity.

“We are partnering with all of our rescues to get all of the animals out of here,” said Bani-Younes.

Many of the dogs have CIRD.

“We have a lot of sick dogs right now with CIRD, it’s canine infectious respiratory disease. It’s more commonly known as kennel cough. It is just a cold,” Bani-Younes said.

Bani-Younes says the KHS is in need of a lot of fosters due to the ill dogs.

“Right now, what we’re seeing is a lot of those spaces are being filled with them, and we need to get them out of our shelter,” said Bani-Younes.

Bani-Younes says fostering to adopt is also an option when it comes to getting a dog.

“It’s really simple. It’s exactly like adopting. It’s just we can’t legally adopt out these sick animals, so we chose to foster them instead,” Bani-Younes said.

When you foster to adopt a dog with the KHS, they help you.

“We give you all the supplies you need to foster. We treat our fostering to adopt exactly like we do our fosters,” said Bani-Younes.

Bani-Younes says the KHS is taking many steps to help stop the spread. Getting dogs adopted is the biggest help.

“If you have space in your home, take in a dog, take in a sick dog… If you don’t have any other dogs in the home, we really need the help right now,” Bani-Younes said.

All dogs available for adoption and fostering at the KHS can be found online.