WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is in need of vendors for Woofstock.

“The biggest dog party of the year (and our favorite holiday) is less than 2 months away and we still have some spots available for vendors,” the KHS said.

Woofstock 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, at Sedgwick County Park.

The KHS says vendors can show off their company or organization to thousands of people that attend Woofstock every year.

If you’re interested in being a vendor, you can email the KHS’s community engagement director at sireland@kshumane.org.