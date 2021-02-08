Kansas Humane Society introduces new president, CEO

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting next Monday, a new person will be in charge at the Kansas Humane Society.

The KHS has named Emily Hurst as its next president and CEO. She has served as the KHS chief development officer for the past two years.

Mark Eby has been president and CEO since 2014. He is retiring on Sunday.

Hurst says she cares deeply about the KHS.

“KHS rescues an average of 10,000 pets every year. I am so proud to be working with a staff deeply dedicated to saving every possible animal life,” she said in a news release. “The compassion and care for homeless and abandoned animals is seen at every level at KHS. I am humbled by their spirit and commitment every day.”

Hurst says she would like to stop all unnecessary euthanasia, address pet over-population, and ensure a humane community for all companion animals.

She has experience with leadership and fundraising roles for non-profit organizations.

“Emily’s passion for our community and non-profit background coupled with her experience leading at the Kansas Humane Society will ensure the organization stays a strong community resource,” said Pamela Ammar, KHS board chair.