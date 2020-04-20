WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society is giving out free pet food and cat litter tomorrow at 1 p.m. for those they have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

The humane society asks that you remain in your vehicles when you arrive. They will be directing traffic through the parking lot for quick and easy curbside pickup of pet supply care packages.

Quantities are limited and supplies will be handed out first come, first serve.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition donated 600 pounds of food and Hyper Pet/Cosmic Pet donated a large supply of dog chews and treats. The humane society also gives thanks to everyone who donated.

