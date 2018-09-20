Kansas Humane Society lifts adoption fees for dogs with kennel cough

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy Kansas Humane Society)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Humane Society announced Thursday they will be lifting adoption fees for dogs in their care that currently have kennel cough.

The organization said their isolation space is completely full and they want to prevent the spreading of the cold to the other dogs in the shelter.

Kennel cough is a mild cold that is treatable with medicine. It typically lasts one to two weeks. The shelter said they will be sure to send the medication, free to new owners, home with the dogs after they are adopted.

The organization said even though kennel cough is a mild cold, they are in an urgent need for adopters because the cold can spread so easily.

