WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) are both at capacity.

According to the KHS, it has over 132 pets currently available for adoption and an additional 287 pets in its care.

“Adopters are urgently needed to save lives.” Kansas Humane Society

Empty the Shelters (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

In partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation, the KHS is participating in the national adoption event, “Empty the Shelters.”

The KHS is not the only animal shelter in Kansas participating. For a complete list, click here.

From Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8, adoption fees for dogs older than six months and kittens less than a year old will be $25 at the KHS.

Included in the $25 adoptions are age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery.

The KHS is located at 3313 N. Hillside and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the days of the event.