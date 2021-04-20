Kansas Humane Society receives grant from BOBS from Skechers and Petco Love

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) announced Tuesday morning a $75,000 grant investment from BOBS from Skechers and Petco Love, formerly known as Petco Foundation, to support their lifesaving work for animals in the Wichita area.

“This investment in Kansas Humane Society’s lifesaving work is one of hundreds of lifesaving organizations celebrated this month and marks $300M invested in lifesaving work across the nation since our inception,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “As part of Petco Love’s commitment to creating a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized, our partnership with BOBS from Skechers is essential as we continue to inspire and empower animal lovers to save pet lives across the country.”

According to a news release, “Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.”

BOBS from Skechers’ charitable collection of shoes, apparel and accessories have improved animals’ lives. Over the past five years, Skechers has contributed more than $6.2 million to help more than 1.2 million shelter pets, including saving more than 835,000 rescued pets in the United States and Canada.

“Today, Petco Love announces an investment in the Kansas Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Kogut.

“This grant from Petco Love will help us continue to do important lifesaving work in our community,” said Emily Hurst, KHS president/CEO.

KHS provides medical care to sick and injured animals, food and shelter for homeless pets, and spay/neuter services to reduce pet overpopulation.

“This grant will go so far towards helping us save as many lives as possible and finding loving homes for pets in need,” Hurst said.

For more information about the Kansas Humane Society, visit kshumane.org.

For additional information about BOBS from Skechers, click here. For more information about Petco Love, click here.