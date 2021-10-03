Kansas Humane Society says Woofstock 2021 a huge success

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society said Woofstock 2021 was a huge success on Saturday.

The annual fundraiser helps provide care for over 16,000 animals every year. In addition, the event featured live music, food, vendors, freebies, games and giveaways.

The rain early Saturday eventually cleared off.

“We’re seeing a really great turnout today. There’s always a little uncertainty with weather. We did have some rain this morning, but ever since then, it’s been nice,” said Erica Goering, Kansas Humane Society.

The online auction and photo contest are still happening until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4. Visit the Kansas Humane website for more information.