Kansas Humane Society set to open online adoptions on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society is doing what they can to ensure the well-being of their furry friends.

Leaders at Kansas Humane Society tell KSN News they have been added to the list of the essential services during the stay-at-home order and will soon be able to place their animals up for adoption.

As of now, the animals that were inside the location are in foster homes, where they are receiving the love and care they deserve.

However, President and CEO of KHS Mark Eby says this Wednesday they will put three animals on their website and place them for adoption. The adoption fee will more than likely start at $50.

“But we also want to be socially responsible and make sure that we are doing the correct adoptions that we are doing it right with no contact so it is going to be a little slower process, but I hope everybody will be patient with us,” said Eby.

The Kansas Humane Society would also like to remind the public that they are taking donations right now. They are in need of monetary donations, dog and cat food and kitty litter.

