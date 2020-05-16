Kansas Humane Society set to open their doors on Monday

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society will open to the public on Monday. The humane society said they will only allow 10 people inside the building at once.

Also Monday, people will start to see more animals added to the KHS website. Those interested can call head to put an animal on hold for 24 hours and visit them at the shelter. They can also walk in, but if there are already 10 people inside the building, they will be asked to wait in their car.

“We want to make sure that people can adopt during the day, so we are going to go back to normal adoptions, so we can complete the adoption if you find an animal here that you like,” said Mark Eby, president and CEO of the Kansas Humane Society. “We are starting to slowly get back to adoption operations. The challenge is having only 10 people in the shelter at a time and being able to produce enough adoption to get these animals out of here we don’t want them to sit here, we don’t want there to be a back up at Wichita animal services.”

For now, the adoption fee is $25, but KHS would like to remind the public that a pet is a life long commitment.

Eby also mentioned they are looking to fill 10 positions since this is their busy season.

To apply for a job at KHS or to view adoptable animals, you can visit their website KSHumane.org

