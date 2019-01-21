Kansas Humane Society sets new record in 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Kansas Humane Society is celebrating another successful year.

In 2018, the organization said they found homes or placed 11,204 animals and had a 94 percent save rate.

The organization says 8,432 animals were adopted in 2018, and another 1,955 were transferred to rescue partners. Another 710 animals were reunited with their owners and 107 were transferred to partner shelters.

The group also reported that it performed 2,281 donor-subsidized spay and neuter surgeries for animals last year. The agency also expanded its program to find placements for feral or semi-social cats.

June of 2019 will mark the organization's tenth year in its current facility.

Since moving to the building in 2009, the organization's save rate has dramatically increased by 50 percent.

Kansas Humane Society by the Numbers: