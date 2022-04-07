WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society will host a $25 dog adoption event on Saturday, April 9.

The $25 adoption fee is for adults dogs (6 months +). It will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The humane society said no appointment is needed to adopt or visit with available animals. There will be no hold or dog-to-dog introductions.

“If you need dog to dog introduction, we recommend adopting on a different day or bringing them either today or tomorrow prior to the event to make sure that it is a good fit for all parties involved,” said Hayley Ribordy, Kansas Humane Society social media manager.

High-profile pets are excluded from this offer. View real-time information for available pets at kshumane.org.