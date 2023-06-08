WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society says adult dog (An adult dog is >6 months old) adoption fees are being waived today and Friday due to capacity issues.

The Kansas Humane Society has seen a large influx of pets over the last year and continues to remain at capacity. KHS says 70% of the adoptable animals come as unclaimed animals from Wichita Animal Services. Both share the Murfin Animal Campus.

KHS says the waived fees don’t cover expenses of care, and they rely on donations to keep helping animals. For more on how to donate, click here.

To see pets up for adoption, click here.