WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Woofstock is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, at Sedgwick County Park.

It is the Kansas Humane Society’s largest annual fundraising event.

“Pack up the pups, your friends, and family and head to the area’s largest festival for dogs and the people who love them,” said the KHS.

Woofstock will have fun activities for the whole family, including pups. There will be live music, a lure course, Ruff Races, a kid’s play clinic, a costume contest, an agility course and more. Don’t miss out on the beer garden or local food trucks.

Join in on the Woof Walk, a 1.5-mile walk that will be followed by a breakfast for both dogs and their owners at 9 a.m. Admission is $40 and includes a special walk T-shirt along with the full Woofstock VIP package.

Other ticket prices are as follows:

VIP admission – $30

General admission – $15

Kids 6-12 – $5

Kids 5 and under – free

You can purchase tickets at the gate or online.

Proceeds from Woofstock go directly to providing shelter, medical care, and comfort for thousands of pets at the KHS each year.

You can also support the KHS through their online auction that is running now through 8 p.m. on Oct. 9. There are wine packages, sports tickets, experiences and hundreds of other items. Click here to bid.

Woofstock will also have a limited supply of free microchips and vaccinations for dogs.