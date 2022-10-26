WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Halloween approaching this weekend, the paranormal is at the forefront of many Kansans’ minds.

A new study from Porch.com shows that Kansas is ranked in the top 10 of states with the most ghost sightings in the United States.

The study pulled data from Ghosts of America, as well as Census Bureau data for population statistics. It showed Kansas at No. 9 on the list. The data showed Kansas had 32.8 reported ghost sightings per 100,000 people.

The study also showed military bases with the most reported ghost sightings. Fort Riley was listed as one of the active U.S. military bases with the fifth-highest number of ghost sightings, with 23 reported.

The state of Maine was first on the list, with 57.8 reported ghost sightings per 100,000 people. Florida was last, with 8.1.

Interestingly, the study showed ghosts tend to stay away from big cities. According to the data, 58% of sightings reportedly took place in towns with 25,000 people or fewer.

To see the full study, click here.