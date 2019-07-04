Kansas inmate ordered to stand trial for attack on jailer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas prison inmate serving 50 years for a brutal murder has been ordered to stand trial for attempted rape last year of a female correctional officer.

The Hutchinson News reports a judge found sufficient evidence to bind 42-year-old Tanner Lee Green over for trial on Wednesday on alternate counts of attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The corrections officer testified Green grabbed her and pushed her to the ground. The two struggled until she was able to push her panic alarm on her belt to summon help.

A prison investigator testified cameras in the cellblock captured the assault.

Green was convicted of first-degree murder in 2000. His lengthy criminal record includes aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated escape and other crimes.