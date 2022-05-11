ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Staff from the Kansas Insurance Department (KID) are returning to Andover to assist those who have been affected by the EF-3 tornado with questions, concerns, and complaints about the insurance claims process.

Residents can find resources at the Andover Community Center located at 1008 E. 13th St. in Andover on Thursday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you are unable to attend the mobile event, you can contact the Kansas Insurance Department by calling 1-800-432-2484 or clicking here to visit their website.