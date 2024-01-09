MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — After being closed in 2023, the NHRA-accredited Kansas International Dragway is reopening for its 60th year in 2024.

KID was founded by Merceles and Helen Simon in 1963. After being leased out for several years and being closed in 2023, their grandchildren decided to preserve their legacy and reopen it themselves after seeing the effect of it being closed had on the drag racing community.

KID has hired Kenny Ault as the general manager ahead of the 2024 season.

Along with his history of drag racing, Ault has been the Marketing Director and track announcer for Mid America Dragway. He has also announced three NHRA National Events, the 2023 double divisional at Heartland Park, and hosted the first-ever NHRA Youth Education Services Program at MAD. Ault will be bringing the NHRA’s Y.E.S. Program to KID.

In 2024, KID has planned a three-race Heads Up Series beginning in April, as well as a seven-race

bracket series and four Friday night Grudge Nights beginning in May. In addition to series

racing, other events include the track YES program in April, Import Face-Off in May, Fight the

Fuzz with area Law Enforcement and Summer Nationals in July, Imports in the Heartland in

September, and the Junior Drag Racing League (JDRL) Sunflower Showdown in October. Also

returning to KID in July will be the 53rd Truett & Osborn Bike Drags in August. Test and Tunes

will be held on Friday nights and bracket race days.

Learn more at ksinternationaldragway.com or like “Kansas International Dragway” on Facebook.