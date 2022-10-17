WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas International Dragway, 7800 W. 61st St N, is hosting Haunted Dragway Nights at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The evening will be filled with activities, candy, competitions with over $1000 in prize money and drag racing.
Activities include:
- Car show
- Awards and prizes will be given
- Drag racing
- Face painting
- Kids bounce houses
- Trunk or treat
Competitions include:
- Adults costume contest
- The best costume wins a prize and $500 from A&S Metal Recycling
- Burnout contest
- Kids costume contest
- The best costume wins a prize and $50 from ArcPro Professional Welding
- Kids Power Wheels races (12 and under)
- A prize will be given to the driver of the fastest Power Wheels
Drag races:
- Junior dragster races (kids race for free)
- The driver of the fastest dragster will win $250
- Daily driver
- $75 buy-in, 70% payback
- No fiberglass body parts except hood (unless factory equipped)
- Factory glass
- No fixed race seats
- No fuel cells
- Foot brake, no trans brakes
- Small tire (28×10.5 or 275 radials or smaller)
- $100 buy-in, 80% payback
- ArcPro Professional Welding is adding $500, and Flareside Performance is adding $300
- 5.80 index
- $75 to enter 70% payback
- 6.50 index
- $75 to enter 70% payback
Admission is $10 per carload and $20 per adult racer.
For more information, like Kansas International Dragway on Facebook.
