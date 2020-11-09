Kansas ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants reflect on their time with Alex Trebek

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The beloved host of ‘Jeopardy!’ Alex Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at 80-years-old.

A few lucky Kansans had the chance to share the same stage as the game show icon.

“I had always wanted to do it I grew up a fan of the show. I watched it every day growing up in high school and onward,” Andy Hyland said.

Like many others Hyland happily welcomed Alex Trebek into his home daily.

“He was a big part of why I wanted to be on the show. I think, he made being smart cool,” he said.

Three years ago, that dream of being on ‘Jeopardy!’ came true for Hyland.

He says not even two weeks go by without someone asking him about it, “One of the first things anybody always asked me is ‘What’s Alex Trebek like? Is he like what you see on TV?’ and he really really is.”

Laura Lorson, Kansas radio host and two-time ‘Jeopardy!’ winner says competing in 2015 was a surreal moment, “As it’s happening, you’re just sort of having an out of body experience. I’m standing on this set when Alex Trebek is right there. How is this my life?”

“For virtually everyone who’s on this program, this is one of the highlights of their life. For him it’s Tuesda,” she added in.

Despite hosting thousands of episodes, Lorson says he managed to make each contestant feel seen.

“He was professional and courteous and he made you feel like the most important person in the world and that’s something that you can’t fake,” she said.

Trebek now living on in the hearts of many.

“He will just be terribly missed. I can’t think of anyone else who’s quite like him,” Lorsen said.

