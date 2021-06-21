Kansas judge finds CDC eviction moratorium unenforceable

Denise Wall, stands in her home Friday, June 18, 2021, in Shawnee, Kan. A judge in Kansas’ most populous county is beginning to evict tenants who are behind on rent in advance of a federal moratorium expiring at the end of the month in an early sign of what is to come as experts predict a tide of people being forced from their homes nationwide. “We thought 2021 was going to be better and it is turning out to be just as bad,” said Denise Wall, who applied for rental aid in March but is still trying to find out whether she qualifies. (AP Photo/Heather Hollingsworth)

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge is beginning to evict tenants who are behind on rent in advance of a federal moratorium expiring at the end of the month.

Johnson County Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins said during a Zoom eviction hearing this week that he doesn’t think the moratorium that was issued last year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and expires at the end of the month, is enforceable.

Census data shows more than 4 million people nationally say they fear being evicted or foreclosed upon in the coming months.

Kansas also had its own eviction moratorium, but it expired on May 28.