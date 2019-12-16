Kansas Judicial Center to open at later time due to weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Judicial Center has issued a delayed start Monday, Dec. 16, due to inclement weather.

Cases scheduled for oral argument before the Kansas Supreme Court will be rescheduled and new dates announced.

The Office of Judicial Administration, Clerk of the Appellate Courts, and the Reporter’s office will be closed until 11 a.m.

Individual judicial chambers may open earlier at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.

All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.

