WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The water level is down at a lot of Kansas lakes as the state continues to deal with drought conditions. The lower levels mean boats and other watercraft will be closer to boulders, tree stumps, and debris hidden under the water’s surface.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks game wardens posted a message on Facebook warning about the lower levels.

Cheney Reservoir, early April 2023. (Courtesy Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens)

“Please be mindful of the low water levels at some of the reservoirs and lakes throughout the state,” they said.

The post includes a picture taken at Cheney Reservoir last weekend.

“Before launching your vessel and go screaming across your favorite body of water, be cautious,” the wardens said.

They said there may be “hazards below the water that were not a problem last year.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows Cheney Reservoir’s water level is 3.63 feet below normal.

Levels at other popular Kansas lakes

Cedar Bluff, Trego County, is 16.87 feet below normal

Webster, Rooks County, is 9.28 feet below normal

HorseThief, Hodgeman County, appears to be 5 feet below normal

Waconda/Glen Elder, Mitchell and Osborne counties, is 4.68 feet below normal

El Dorado, Butler County, is 2.87 feet below normal

Kanopolis, Ellsworth County, is 1.89 feet below normal

Wilson, Russell and Lincoln counties, is 1.43 feet below normal

Some lakes in areas with less severe drought have lake levels that are slightly above average. They include Milford, Clinton, John Redmond, Perry, and Tuttle.