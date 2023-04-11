WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The water level is down at a lot of Kansas lakes as the state continues to deal with drought conditions. The lower levels mean boats and other watercraft will be closer to boulders, tree stumps, and debris hidden under the water’s surface.
The Kansas Wildlife and Parks game wardens posted a message on Facebook warning about the lower levels.
“Please be mindful of the low water levels at some of the reservoirs and lakes throughout the state,” they said.
The post includes a picture taken at Cheney Reservoir last weekend.
“Before launching your vessel and go screaming across your favorite body of water, be cautious,” the wardens said.
They said there may be “hazards below the water that were not a problem last year.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers shows Cheney Reservoir’s water level is 3.63 feet below normal.
Levels at other popular Kansas lakes
- Cedar Bluff, Trego County, is 16.87 feet below normal
- Webster, Rooks County, is 9.28 feet below normal
- HorseThief, Hodgeman County, appears to be 5 feet below normal
- Waconda/Glen Elder, Mitchell and Osborne counties, is 4.68 feet below normal
- El Dorado, Butler County, is 2.87 feet below normal
- Kanopolis, Ellsworth County, is 1.89 feet below normal
- Wilson, Russell and Lincoln counties, is 1.43 feet below normal
Some lakes in areas with less severe drought have lake levels that are slightly above average. They include Milford, Clinton, John Redmond, Perry, and Tuttle.