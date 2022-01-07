Kansas lake makes changes to improve walleye population

This 2018 photo shows walleye fingerlings. (North Dakota Game and Fish Department via AP)

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) – Black bass, crappie, white bass and wipers are just a few of the prized sportfish anglers can catch at Cedar Bluff Reservoir in Trego County, but one particular species has had KDWP Fisheries biologists’ special attention the past several years – walleye.

In an effort to gather data that can be used to guide future walleye management practices at Cedar Bluff Reservoir, district fisheries biologist Dave Spalsbury has implemented the following harvest exception:

  • The current 21-inch minimum length limit – and 5 fish, per day, per angler – will remain in effect, except anglers may include up to 2 walleye greater than 15 inches but less than 18 inches in their 5-fish daily creel

The exception, which went into effect on January 1, 2022, has been posted on area signage, to include information kiosks, boat ramps, and other access points around the reservoir.

