Kansas lakes suffering decline in visitors, hoping for eventful holiday weekend

OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas lakes have seen a drop in visitors this year. Perry State Park has been affected by the heavy rainfall that caused it to lose money making opportunities.

Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day weekends are some of the busiest days of the year for lakes.

Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism officials are hoping this weekend will help boost revenue to the industry.

“This year with all the rain in the spring and summer, this is going to be a great holiday for us.”said Ron Kaufman, DWPT.

“We’ve got the grass all mowed up, we’ve got fire rings cleaned out, everything for people to have this holiday weekend kind of like each holiday, said Perry State Park Manager, Michelle Cambell. “We try and take really good care of the state park, but the holidays, we work extra hard to get everything ready for the campers to come.”

One campground at Lake Perry had to be closed because of Thursday’s rainfall, but the campers were moved to higher ground.