Kansas law could help catch catalytic converter thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas law designed to deter scrap metal thieves also covers catalytic converters. That’s the formal legal opinion from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Thieves have been targeting catalytic converters in Kansas and across the nation because of valuable metals inside them. The converter is an emissions control device underneath a vehicle.

Schmidt says the Kansas Scrap Metal Theft Reduction Act covers catalytic converters. Any scrap metal dealer who buys a catalytic converter must report it to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation database.

The database is designed to let law enforcement track the sales of potentially stolen metals and, ultimately, prevent thefts.