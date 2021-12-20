Kansas law enforcement agencies to start ‘Taking Down DUIs’ Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The traffic enforcement campaign, ‘Taking Down DUI,’ starts Sunday, Dec. 26 and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 2.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol, among other law enforcement agencies across the state, will participate in the campaign.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the New Year’s Holiday period outranks most of the other holidays in the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol and/or other drugs in comparison to other holidays.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office advises you not to drink and drive and have a sober ride lined up before going out. They ask that if you have had anything to drink, to not get behind the wheel.

They also ask that you remember that crashes do not just affect the impaired driver and that the crashes involve others that share the vehicle and road with us, including passengers, other motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.

Impaired driving crashes are completely preventable. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says crashes and arrests affect your family and that a DUI will change your life and bank account.