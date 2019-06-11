Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center to start new basic training format

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There could soon be more officers on the streets of Kansas.

It all has to do with efficiency at the state’s training headquarters.

More than 400 law enforcement agencies will see changes in basic training next month.

The goal is to get more officers through the course and out in the community faster than before.

Smaller class sizes, that is what the next basic training group will have once they start up on July 29th at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center.

The Maize Police Department currently has two officer openings.

Basic training changes may make it easier to get those spots filled.

“The start dates won’t just occur five times or even sometimes six times in a year,” said Darin Beck, executive director of KLETC. “We will have classes starting about every three weeks.”

Maize Deputy Chief Craig Brasser says this means there could be more boots on the ground, faster.

“Before, just like director Beck said, it could take potentially up to a year to get somebody into the academy,” said Brasser. “And, that’s a long time to wait.”

Class sizes will also be reduced from 60 people to about 24.

Maize police officer Braden Blackburn, who graduated from training seven years ago, says this can be helpful for recruits.

“Gives them more one on one time with their instructors and I think all in all it will help mold them into better law enforcement officers,” said Blackburn.

The changes will also speed up registration.

Monday was the start of basic training for the final group before the changes are implemented in July.