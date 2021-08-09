Kansas lawmaker: Man pretending to be on team visiting homes

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member says someone has pretended to campaign for him door-to-door in his Kansas City district.

Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman filed a police report Monday. Coleman said he believes the “imposter” wants to force his way into homes or burglarize them later.

Coleman said he saw comments Saturday about the man on a private Facebook group for local residents and said people have told him of incidents over the past two weeks.

Coleman said the man even has had stolen campaign literature. Coleman said he would be nearby on any street supporters visit and they all wear blue campaign shirts.

The alleged impersonator did not.