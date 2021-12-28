Kansas lawmaker not yet charged over arrest in late November

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker has not been criminally charged a month after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving because the testing to determine whether he was under the influence has not been completed.

Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was to have a hearing Tuesday in Douglas County District Court, but it did not occur.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrested him Nov. 27 on Interstate 70 near Lawrence.

A prosecutor said in a brief report to the court that test results are pending.

Coleman also faces a domestic battery charge in neighboring Johnson County over an Oct. 30 arrest following a fight with his 18-year-old brother.