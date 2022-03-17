WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas lawmakers in Washington have asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to step in to help Kansas towns that are losing SkyWest service.

Last week, we reported that SkyWest Airlines is terminating United Express service at Salina, Hays, Dodge City and Liberal. It notified the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) that it intends to terminate service at 29 locations in nine states.

SkyWest blamed the decision on a pilot staffing imbalance in the airline industry. It told KSN News it would discontinue service to the locations beginning this summer.

DOT announced it intends to bar SkyWest from ending its contract until replacement carriers are found. It is called a Hold-In Order.

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall and U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (Kansas 1st District) are urging Buttigieg to require SkyWest to continue its contracted level of service until a new carrier is secured.

“These airports are imperative to rural communities, where public transportation options are limited compared to their urban counterparts,” they said in a letter to Buttigieg.

They went on to say, “…given the urgency of this situation, we request continued communication with our regional airport authorities on the ongoing efforts to find a new carrier to replace SkyWest Airlines.”

Letter from Marshall, Moran, and Mann to Buttigieg

“March 16, 2022

Dear Secretary Buttigieg:

“On March 10, 2022, SkyWest Airlines announced they would discontinue air service to four cities within Kansas: Dodge City, Hays, Liberal, and Salina.

“Since its inception in 1978, the Essential Air Service (EAS) program has been a critical resource for the nation in linking rural communities with major markets and economic opportunities. Additionally, it provides residents of our rural areas with transportation options on which families rely. These airports are imperative to rural communities, where public transportation options are limited compared to their urban counterparts.

“Salina Airport is representative of the growth of the aviation market across the state, where the number of passengers increased 17 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, despite the ongoing complications of passenger travel due to COVID-19. As work and leisure travel further recovers in 2022, we can expect demand for air service to continue.

“SkyWest’s announcement unilaterally ends their contracts to our communities up to two years early, essentially cutting off our communities from larger airport hubs with no immediate substitute. They have a duty to our constituents to ensure continuity of service with a new carrier before leaving the respective markets early.

“Thus, given the urgency of this situation, we request continued communication with our regional airport authorities on the ongoing efforts to find a new carrier to replace SkyWest Airlines. Additionally, we support the Department of Transportation’s requirement that SkyWest retain their contracted level of service until the conclusion of the EAS selection case, and we urge continued commitment to the Hold-In Order until a new carrier is found.

“We look forward to working with you to address this critical issue. Should you have any questions or need additional information, please do not hesitate to contact our staff.”

KSN will continue to follow this story and will keep you informed about what the plans are for SkyWest Airlines or any replacement air service.