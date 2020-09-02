Kansas lawmakers examine recent Kansas Highway Patrol firings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of lawmakers at the Capitol is looking into the recent firings of two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers.

Kansas Highway Patrol Colonel Herman Jones fired two majors, Scott Harrington and Josh Kellerman in July, and the announcement has drawn criticism inside the department. The Kansas State Troopers Association claims the firings were made as a result to silence sexual misconduct complaints.

The Legislative Post Audit Committee approved a limited scope audit on Wednesday.

Representative John Barker proposed the audit. He said he has heard from constituents and other legislators that are concerned about how the situation played out. Now he said this is a way to find out the facts.

“I’m not sure there is any irregularities, but with post audit we can look for smoke. If we see smoke, then we can do a larger audit, a longer audit,” said Barker.

He went on to say this will help clear things up for all those involved.

“It’s to his [Jones] advantage also, to have this done, because if post-audit says he met all the criteria for firing one of his troopers, fine,” Barker said. “So that may help him. I just want to make sure we followed procedures, and it’s transparency, put it all out there and let post-audit look at it.”

If problems are found in the audit, which will take 100 staff hours, a larger audit may be conducted after the initial one is completed.

LATEST STORIES: