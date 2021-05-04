Kansas lawmakers hoping for debate with newly-advanced medical marijuana legalization bill

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Marijuana (KSN file photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas House could see a medical marijuana legalization bill for the state on the floor soon.

The bill known as House Substitute for SB158 cleared the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs in a 12 to eight vote, according to KSNT’s Capitol Bureau. After receiving some amendments, it could soon head to the House floor for discussion. The bill previously was voted out of committee but did not receive a full discussion on the floor.

If passed, the bill would allow the license and regulation of the manufacture, transportation and sale of medical marijuana in the state. Watch the House committee’s proceedings on the legalization bill:

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories