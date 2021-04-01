Kansas lawmakers OK bill mandating civics test for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature has passed a Republican bill that would require graduating high school students to pass a civics test.
The GOP-controlled Senate voted 24-15 Wednesday to send it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The Republican-controlled House narrowly approved it in early March.
The measure would require public and private school students to pass a test or series of tests consisting of 60 randomly selected questions from the U.S. citizenship test.
The bill does not set a passing grade, leaving it up to teachers. Students would be able to take the test multiple times until they pass.