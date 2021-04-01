Kansas lawmakers OK bill mandating civics test for students

In this photo from Wednesday, March 31, 2021, state Sen. Alicia Straub, R-Ellinwood, discusses a bill that would require high school students to pass a civics test before graduating during a meeting of fellow GOP senators, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Supporters say the will would increase students’ knowledge about U.S. government, while critics say it infringes on the power of the State Board of Education to set curriculum standards. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Legislature has passed a Republican bill that would require graduating high school students to pass a civics test.

The GOP-controlled Senate voted 24-15 Wednesday to send it to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The Republican-controlled House narrowly approved it in early March.

The measure would require public and private school students to pass a test or series of tests consisting of 60 randomly selected questions from the U.S. citizenship test.

The bill does not set a passing grade, leaving it up to teachers. Students would be able to take the test multiple times until they pass.