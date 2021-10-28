Kansas lawmakers react to Biden’s Build Back Better plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Political analyst Dr. Bob Beatty said the passing — or not — of Biden’s Build Back Better plan will be almost strictly along party lines with most Democrats voting in favor and Republicans against the bill.

“Some of the republican Kansas legislators have supported sort of a basic plan which is roads and bridges, electrical lines, those sorts of things,” said Beatty.

Beatty claims where democrats differ from Kansas republicans are in elements like climate change, child tax credits, and other social initiatives

“Those sorts of things to alleviate poverty, and sort of social problems, and many republicans especially in Kansas didn’t like those things being combined,” he continued.

With many Republicans saying they want to curb spending – could there be a compromise?

“Negotiating right now was going on among the democrats, and the republicans are sort of on the sidelines,” added Beatty.

Senator Jerry Moran is hoping for action to slow spending.

“It’s time for Congress to turn off the spending spigot. More spending will only exacerbate our current inflationary circumstances and the path that democrats have chartered involve massive amounts of spending,” said Moran.

Beatty adds that if the plan passes, all Kansans will see some positive changes.

“You know, the last time I looked there was over $200 million earmarked for Kansas just to rebuild bridges. So even people that are against the plan, they’re gonna benefit,” concluded Beatty.