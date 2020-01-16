Kansas lawmakers react to latest impeachment development of President Trump

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – U.S. lawmakers are moving forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Wednesday, the House voted 228 to 193 to send the two articles to the Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial.

The two articles of impeachment against Trump are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Both Kansas congressmen Ron Estes and Roger Marshall voted against the resolution.

“I’m just nauseated,” Rep. Marshall said. “I’m so ready to be done with this, I hope this is the last chapter on this side of the Capitol for the whole charade,” he said.

“Impeachment is a serious thing it should only be done in a serious case and this really just smacks at politics,” Rep. Estes said.

