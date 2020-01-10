Kansas lawmakers release statements on Spirit AeroSystems layoffs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas lawmakers have released statements following the announcement by Spirit AeroSystems laying off 2,800 employees. It is due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max.

Employees will be paid for the 60-day notice period. Affected employees will leave the company beginning Jan. 22.

Spirit is a major supplier on the 737 Max program, making about 70% of the airplane’s structure including the entire fuselage and other parts.

Ron Estes comment:

“I have had numerous discussions with the Trump administration, the FAA, the governor, Boeing and other stakeholders about the impact these furloughs will have on employees at Spirit and various other industry suppliers throughout our region. I will continue to work with the FAA to ensure grounded aircraft causing these furloughs can safely return to the skies without any unnecessary delays. In the meantime, my office in Wichita is available to help connect furloughed employees with the Department of Labor and other resources. I am fully confident that thanks to our skilled workforce and industry partners, our region will remain the Air Capital of the World.”

Sen. Pat Roberts comment:

“While I know these furloughs will affect a large part of the aerospace workforce in Wichita, I know the community is prepared to assist in every way possible. Wichita is the Air Capital of the World and I am committed to making sure that does not change.”

Rep. Estes said he has been in constant communication with the FAA since the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and is encouraging the agency to use a defined process to recertify the MAX in a timely manner that upholds safety standards.

