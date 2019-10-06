Kansas lawmakers respond to weekend shooting at Kansas City bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas lawmakers are responding to a weekend shooting in Kansas City Kansas that killed 4 people and injured 5 others.

Governor Laura Kelly tweeted that her thoughts were with the family and friends of the victims. She continued saying she’s closely monitoring the situation with the help of local law enforcement.

My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends after a mass shooting early this morning in a Kansas City, Kan., bar tragically left four people dead and five more wounded. We are closely monitoring the situation with the help of local law enforcement. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) October 6, 2019

Senator Jerry Moran tweeting out that he’s praying for the victims and their families.

Praying for the victims and their families following last night’s senseless act of violence in Kansas City. https://t.co/an6fYiozSA — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) October 6, 2019

Senator Pat Roberts also tweeting support. He says he and his wife are praying for those affected.

Franki and I are saddened by the senseless shooting that took place in Kansas City early this morning. Our prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement who continue to investigate this shooting. — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) October 6, 2019

