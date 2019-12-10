Kansas lawmakers say revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement good news

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Kansas lawmakers are reacting after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win. This comes on the very same day that Democrats announced their impeachment charges against the president.

Pelosi said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), crediting Democratic negotiators for winning stronger provisions on enforcing the agreement.

Sen. Jerry Moran has said he long advocated for movement on USMCA.

“Canada and Mexico are Kansas’ top two export markets, and over the last two years, I have heard directly from Kansans how vital a modern trade deal like USMCA would be for our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers to compete and succeed in the 21st Century economy. Now is the time to get USMCA across the finish line, and I urge the House to quickly bring USMCA up for a vote,” said Sen. Moran.

Rep. Ron Estes called the agreement great news for the county and said it is far overdue.

“President Trump has delivered on another promise and crafted a free and fair trade deal that will create jobs, boost GDP and worker wages, protect digital trade, and open new markets across North America for our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers,” said Rep. Estes.

President Trump said the revamped trade pact will “be great” for the United States.

“It will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA. Good for everybody – Farmers, Manufacturers, Energy, Unions – tremendous support. Importantly, we will finally end our Country’s worst Trade Deal, NAFTA!,” the president said in a tweet.

NAFTA eliminated most tariffs and other trade barriers involving the United States, Mexico and Canada. Critics, including President Trump, labor unions and many Democratic lawmakers, branded the pact a job killer for the United States because it encouraged factories to move south of the border, capitalize on low-wage Mexican workers and ship products back to the U.S. duty-free.

