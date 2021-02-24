Kansas lawmakers seek relief from increases in natural gas prices following arctic blast

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, Rep. Ron Estes, Rep. Tracey Mann, Rep. Jake LaTurner, and Rep. Sharice Davids sent letters on Tuesday to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick amid extreme increases in natural gas prices.

They are asking Glick to consider expeditiously Governor Laura Kelly’s emergency request to protect Kansans from the potentially severe economic consequences following the arctic blast last week. They are also looking into the price spike and seeing what can be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I really think we need some type of investigation before we rely upon the federal government to try to solve this problem. We need to go back to those gas companies and figure out exactly why this price went so high,” said Sen. Marshall.

Rep. Estes, Rep. Mann and Rep. LaTurner all put out statements.

“Simply put, families, communities and small businesses are concerned about how they will pay their utility bills after the devastating temperatures our state faced last week, and I’m committed to working with FERC to find answers and provide relief for these Kansans,” said Rep. Estes.

“We saw unprecedented demand for electricity and natural gas while supplies and delivery systems were challenged. This is why I am joining my Kansas colleagues in reaching out to FERC Chairman Richard Glick to quickly review the impacts of extreme winter weather on grid operations,” said Rep. Mann.

“It is critical we ensure Kansans are not penalized economically in the form of exceedingly high utility bills due to the surge in energy demand. I am committed to working with the FERC to find a solution,” said Rep. LaTurner.

Letters sent to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick: