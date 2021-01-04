Kansas leaders reflect on pandemic lessons from 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — As 2021 begins, health officials and elected leaders in Kansas are reflecting on the lessons learned so far about the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said the pandemic showed Kansas that a “patchwork” response does not work. She closed schools in mid-March and late that month issued a statewide stay-at-home order that remained in place for five weeks.

A law approved in June by the Republican-controlled Legislature gave the state’s 105 counties the authority to opt out of Kelly’s orders.

She argued recently that she was forced to accept local control to keep a state of emergency for the pandemic in effect.