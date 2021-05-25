Kansas’ legendary Brookville Hotel cancels reopening plans with new name

ABILENE, Kan. (KSNT) — Plans to reopen a legendary Kansas restaurant lost in the COVID-19 pandemic are no more, the original owners announced Tuesday.

Kansans knew the Brookville Hotel for its family-style fried chicken dinners, but it closed in October 2020 due to the pandemic and fewer visitors.

Chuck and Deanna Munson, Munson Angus Farms and Munson’s Prime Steakhouse, planned to purchase the restaurant. Their restaurant in Junction City was destroyed in a fire in February.

On May 4, the Munsons said that they were teaming up with Brookville’s original family owners to make “Legacy Kansas” at the Brookville Hotel property.

However, Mark and Connie Martin with the Brookville Hotel told their Facebook fans Tuesday morning that they couldn’t finalize a contract with the Munsons.

We are very sad to announce that we were unable to finalize a contract with The Munsons at this time. We will not be opening on June 23 as planned. We want to thank all of our faithful and loyal patrons that have supported us over the many years and were excited we were coming back!”

Mark and Connie Martin

Alongside the Munson steaks, Legacy Kansas was going to combine the menus of the Brookville Hotel and the old Prime Steakhouse, with “gourmet burgers, and homemade ice cream featuring a replica of Munson’s Prime Steakhouse’s iconic ice cream maker.”

