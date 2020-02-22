Kansas legislation rethink public offender registry rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCUR-FM) – Kansas lawmakers are considering making changes to the criminal public offender registry system and cut back on penalties.

The expansive system that publicly tracks convicted criminals long after they’ve served their time covers a particularly wide range of crimes beyond sex offenses.

Kansas News Service reported some of the proposed changes would impact those convicted of crimes like drug distribution to face a five-year registration term instead of the current 15 years.

The Kansas Sheriff’s Association says the proposals go too far, but agrees some rules do need to be changed.

