Kansas License plate racial slur concerns lead to recall

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is recalling hundreds of license plates that have the letter combination NGA amid concerns that the lettering could be seen as a racial slur.

Department of Revenue spokesman Zach Fletcher said that 828 Kansas license plate holders have received letters telling them that they must return the plates or risk being ticketed for having invalid tags.

The Kansas City Star reports that he explained in an email that the “plate combination, if read as a phrase, can be perceived to read as a racial epithet.”

Kansas also recalled more than 700 plates in 2018 that contained the letters JAP.

