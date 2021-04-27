Kansas licensing deadlines may be back

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has signed an executive order that allows for license renewal deadlines.

The licenses are the kind that occupational workers and professionals need for their jobs or that businesses need to stay open.

The order gives licensing agencies flexibility to start reimposing deadlines and fees. It is another step in getting Kansas back to business as usual in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic began, my administration took steps right away to keep Kansans healthy and mitigate the spread of the virus by limiting the need for in-person contact to complete routine responsibilities like license renewal,” Kelly said in a news release.

She said some of the measures are no longer necessary. Kelly is leaving it up to state agencies to decide if deadlines should be extended.

To see the full executive order and who it applies to, CLICK HERE. It is in effect until rescinded or until May 28, whichever is earlier.