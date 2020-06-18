Kansas Lottery begins in-person claims by appointment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery has announced it will begin processing in-person claims by appointment starting June 24, 2020, for prizes of $600 or more. Prizes of $599 or less can be claimed at many retailers or through the mail.

To claim a prize in person, players must bring a valid ID and the winning ticket signed by the person claiming the prize. Prizes $600 to $5,000 are typically paid the same day, whereas prizes of $5,001 or larger have a seven- to 10-day processing time. Winners of $5,001 or more may choose direct deposit, and must bring bank documentation, like a voided check, with them to their appointment. Otherwise, the prize will be delivered through certified mail.

Appointments will occur every 30 minutes, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Central Time, to maintain separation of players and to allow for sanitizing of surfaces between appointments. To make an appointment to claim a prize in person, please email claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time for an appointment. If a player is more than 15 minutes late for the appointment, the appointment will likely need to be rescheduled.

The Kansas Lottery will take several health and safety precautions while performing claims by appointment. To enter the building, prize claimants must wear a mask, answer health screening questions, and undergo a temperature screening and have a temperature below 100.4 degrees.

Prize claimants should call (785) 296-5736 from the Lottery parking lot when they have arrived. Lottery employees will either ask them to come through the west entrance or to wait until staff have finished sanitizing the lobby. While the Lottery would prefer that only the claimant enter the lobby for their appointment, claimants are allowed one other person with them if assistance is needed.

The Lottery asks any player who may be feeling ill to delay their in-person prize claim or use the mail-in claims process. Confirmed staff exposure to COVID-19 could result in a temporary pause in the in-person claims process.

