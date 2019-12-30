Kansas Lottery: Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets still available

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Holiday Millionaire Raffle Grand Prize drawing will take place on Jan. 2, 2020, and the Kansas Lottery says there are still tickets for a chance to win a million dollars and other cash prizes.

As an extra incentive for players to get in the game, the Kansas Lottery is offering one final deal of the raffle season. Any player who purchases a $20 Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket will automatically receive a free $6 Powerball Quick Pick ticket for a chance to win the $220 million Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing. The Going, Going, Gone flash sale runs through 2:50 a.m. January 2, or until the last Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket is sold, whichever comes first. As of 4 a.m. this morning, there are only 17,392 tickets remaining.

The Kansas Lottery will hold a live television announcement of the $1 million winning raffle number, which is scheduled to air at 11:58 a.m. January 2 on the following stations: KSNT in Topeka, KSHB in Kansas City and KSN in Wichita.

Players must match their Holiday Millionaire Raffle numbers in exact order drawn to win.

