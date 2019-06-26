Kansas Lottery launches vending machine pilot program sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery is launching four self-service vending machine pilot program sites at select retailers around Topeka.

In 2018, the Kansas legislature passed HB 2194 allowing the Kansas Lottery to sell traditional style lottery tickets through self-service vending machines.

“The Kansas Lottery is excited to join the majority of other states offering the convenience of selling lottery products through self-service vending machines,” said Stephen Durrell, the Acting Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery. “We look forward to the opportunity of increasing our sales and our transfer to the state. We feel the machines will also provide easier access for our players to find their favorite games.”

The first pilot site, John’s Food Center in Topeka, was installed on Wednesday. The three other pilot program sites will be operational next week.

The pilot program locations are:

Gage Center Bowl, 4200 SW Huntoon Street, Topeka

Kansas Lottery Headquarters, 128 N. Kansas Ave, Topeka

West Ridge Lanes, 1935 SW Westport Drive, Topeka

The Kansas Lottery plans to roll out a total of 272 machines to select retailers across the state beginning in July 2019.

Up to $8 million of the net profit from the machines will go to mental health programs throughout the Sunflower state.